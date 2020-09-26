Narayanpet: MGNREGS workers protest demanding payment of pending wages

Narayanpet: The MGNREGS workers along with members of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) from Narayanpet staged a protest in front of Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO) on Saturday and demanded that the officials pay the pending wages of the worker immediately.

According to AITUC district secretary Kondanna, as many as 56 MGNREGS workers from Kompally and Lingampally villages of Narayanpet district have not received their wages since past three years. Despite repeated request and petitions to the concerned MPDO officials they are least bothered to heed their woes.

"56 poor MGNREGS workers have been roaming round the government offices and going pillar to post requesting the government officials to pay their long pending wages. However, due to the insensitive attitude of the officials the workers have lost all hope.

Therefore, the AITUC has come forward to fight for their cause and we have staged a protest in front of the MPDO office pressing for the immediate payment of the pending wages of the poor workers," informed Kondanna.

He pointed out that the main reason for pending wages for these workers for three years is just because of lackadaisical and carefree attitude of the concerned authorities. He questioned the officials who are receiving lakhs of rupees as monthly salaries from the government that if their one-day wage is not given will they keep quiet.

But here the poor daily wage workers who strive hard day in and day out for just Rs 200 to 300 daily wage have not been paid their wages for past three years. "It is clear negligence of the officials, despite of requesting many times, the officials are not responding and behaving in an insensitive attitude.

If they do not respond now, we will be forced to take up the agitation further and intensify the protest until the government officials take note of the issue," warned the AITUC leader.

P Venkatesh AITUC treasurer and other AITUC worker union leaders including Suresh, Mahadev, Narsingamma, Sakru, Laxmamma and others took part in the protest and later gave a memorandum to the Assistant Project Officer and Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) leaders.