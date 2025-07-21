Narayanpur Reservoir at 92.55% Capacity; Outflow to River Adjusted Amid Declining Inflows from Almatti

Gadwal: As of 6:00 PM on July 21, 2025, the Narayanpur Reservoir has reached 92.55% of its full storage capacity, following sustained inflows over the past few days. The reservoir is currently holding 30.832 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of water against its maximum storage capacity of 33.313 TMC at Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 492.25 meters.

Current Status:

Present Reservoir Level: 491.71 meters

Inflow (Last One Hour): 70,000 cusecs

Outflow to River: 65,955 cusecs

Through 20 gates: 59,955 cusecs

Through MPCL (Hydropower channel): 6,000 cusecs

Canal Releases:

Narayanpur Left Bank Canal (NLBC): 4,000 cusecs

Narayanpur Right Bank Canal (NRBC): 1,000 cusecs

Rajolibanda Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS): 173 cusecs

Mahadevpur Lift Irrigation Scheme (MLIS): 186 cusecs

Rainfall & Inflow Forecast:

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall in the upper catchment areas is currently moderate to light, and the inflow forecast for Almatti Dam is showing a declining trend for the next seven days.

In light of this forecast, authorities have decided to reduce the outflow from Almatti Dam from the current 60,000 cusecs to 42,500 cusecs, effective from 7:00 PM on July 21, 2025.

With the reservoir nearing full capacity, authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely. Controlled outflows are being maintained to manage reservoir levels effectively and ensure safety downstream. The reduction in inflow from Almatti will help stabilize water levels in the Narayanpur Reservoir and downstream river systems.

Advisory:

Irrigation officials and local authorities are advised to stay alert and coordinate with dam operations teams. Farmers along the riverbanks are also advised to follow official updates for any changes in water release schedules.