Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi wishes Telangana people on state formation day

The Telangana State Formation Day celebrations are in full swing across Telangana. During the celebrations, Chief Minister KCR unveiled the national flag at the Public Gardens in Nampally, Hyderabad. On this occasion, he wished the people of Telangana a happy state formation Day.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of Telangana on the occasion Day. "Congratulations to my Telangana brothers and sisters on the occasion of State Formation Day. The people of Telangana are known for working hard and working for the development of the country. The culture of the state of Telangana is popular, I pray for the welfare of the people of Telangana, " he said on Twitter.

Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the states's Formation Day. People of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2022

Also, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also conveyed his wishes to the people of Telangana. On this historic day, we commemorate the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families. "In the last 8 years, the state of Telangana has suffered a brutal rule under the TRS regime. On #TelanganaFormationDay, I would like to reiterate that the Congress is committed to building a glorious Telangana, especially as a model state focused on bringing prosperity to farmers, workers, the poor & the common people, " Rahul tweeted.

In the last 8 years, Telangana has suffered extreme misgovernance by TRS.



On #TelanganaFormationDay, I want to reaffirm Congress' commitment to building a glorious Telangana, a model state focused on bringing prosperity especially to farmers, workers, poor & common people. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 2, 2022



