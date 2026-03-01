National Science Day celebrated with fervour at Alphores Institutions

Karimnagar: National Science Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across various Alphores educational institutions, where rich tributes were paid to C. V. Raman, the eminent Indian scientist whose contributions transformed the world of physics.

The celebrations were organised at Alphores E-Techno School, Kothapalli; Alphores E-Techno School, Bhagathnagar, Karimnagar; Alphores Planet Kids, Mankammathota; Alphores Tiny Tots, Vavilalapalli; and Alphores School of Gen Next. Floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Sir C V Raman prior to the commencement of the programme, as staff and students remembered his invaluable services to science.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Dr V Narendra Reddy, Chairman of Alphores Educational Institutions, said that Sir C V Raman had rendered unparalleled service to the scientific field of India. He noted that in recognition of his groundbreaking research, Raman was awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physics and was later honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

Dr Reddy encouraged students to sharpen their talents and strive towards discovering new ideas and innovations. He advised them to acquire comprehensive and analytical knowledge in scientific subjects, fulfil their parents’ aspirations, and create new trends in the field of science.

Recalling the discovery of the Raman Effect, he stated that its global recognition was the result of Raman’s relentless hard work and firm determination. He urged young minds to draw inspiration from the scientist’s life, follow the path he showed, and lay a strong foundation for future innovations. Expressing happiness over India’s rapid progress in science and technology, he said that scientists were working tirelessly to keep the nation at the forefront and advised students to contribute actively to scientific advancement.

As part of the celebrations, students presented a variety of innovative models and exhibitions that received appreciation from the audience. The exhibits highlighted themes such as solar energy, food chain, artificial intelligence, robotic technology, organic vegetable cultivation, the importance of fruits and vegetables, hygiene awareness, the Max Tree concept, fun with mathematics, word games, and other scientific topics.

Principals, teachers and students of the respective institutions participated actively in the programme, making the National Science Day celebrations a memorable and inspiring event.