Native Trees Key to Hyderabad’s Urban Biodiversity, Survey Reveals

Hyderabad’s green cover is more than just an aesthetic asset—it plays a vital role in supporting urban biodiversity. The Hyderabad Annual Tree Survey 2024, conducted by WWF-India Hyderabad, reveals that native trees provide a significantly higher ecological value than introduced species. With Peltophorum pterocarpum (Copper Pod) ranking as the second most common tree in the city after the neem (Azadirachta indica), the findings highlight the pressing need for prioritising indigenous plantations in urban planning.

Native vs. Introduced: A Stark Contrast

The survey recorded a total of 753 unique trees representing 120 species across Hyderabad, supporting an overall faunal count of 6,065. Significantly, native trees demonstrated far greater biodiversity support, hosting an average of 20 animals per tree, while non-native species supported only six. In total, 156 native trees across ten species housed 3,215 faunal species.

These results underline the importance of conserving and expanding the presence of indigenous trees in Hyderabad’s urban landscape. As natural habitats shrink due to rapid urbanisation, native trees serve as critical shelters for birds, rodents, reptiles, and insects.

An Insightful Collaborative Effort

The survey, though not an official government record, serves as an essential reference for policymakers aiming to implement ecological urban planning. Conducted with the help of 160 volunteers and five resource persons, the study covered 23 locations across six city zones. Volunteers, divided into 35 teams, mapped and assessed tree biodiversity, offering valuable ecological data for conservation efforts.

Among the key findings were:

Biodiversity Breakdown : The survey recorded 85 bird species, 40 spider species, and 10 species each of rodents and reptiles. Alarmingly, butterflies and moths were recorded at just seven species, raising concerns over their declining numbers.

: The survey recorded 85 bird species, 40 spider species, and 10 species each of rodents and reptiles. Alarmingly, butterflies and moths were recorded at just seven species, raising concerns over their declining numbers. Avenue vs. Non-Avenue Trees : Avenue trees, making up 52.32% of the total surveyed, supported 70.39% of the faunal population, showcasing their crucial role in urban biodiversity.

: Avenue trees, making up 52.32% of the total surveyed, supported 70.39% of the faunal population, showcasing their crucial role in urban biodiversity. Pollution and Biodiversity Link: The faunal ratio was notably higher in areas with moderate vehicle pollution, whereas biodiversity suffered in highly polluted zones.

A Call for Thoughtful Urban Greening

The findings of the Hyderabad Annual Tree Survey 2024 serve as a reminder that urban development must be aligned with ecological sustainability. The clear benefits of native trees in supporting biodiversity call for strategic afforestation efforts, focusing on species that can sustain and enhance Hyderabad’s urban ecosystem.

With rising environmental concerns, the survey provides crucial insights for city planners, conservationists, and citizens alike—highlighting that a greener Hyderabad is not just about increasing tree count, but about ensuring the right trees thrive in the right places.