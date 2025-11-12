NDA set to sweep Bihar, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday described the NDA’s projected victory in the Bihar Assembly elections as a “historic endorsement of welfare-driven governance and women’s trust in leadership,” following the release of exit poll findings by People’s Pulse Research Organisation.

In a statement on Monday, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the exit poll--predicting a commanding 133 to 159 seats for the NDA in the 243-member Bihar Assembly--was “a testament to the enduring appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s grassroots credibility.”

“This is not just a political mandate—it is a social revolution led by the women of Bihar,” he said. “The NDA’s welfare architecture, especially the Mahila Rozgar Yojana, has empowered over one crore twenty-five lakh women. Their overwhelming support—66.8 percent according to the exit poll—is the cornerstone of this victory.”

The People’s Pulse exit poll projects the NDA to secure 46.2 per cent of the vote share, leaving the Mahagathbandhan at 37.9 per cent and Jan Suraj at 9.7 per cent. The remaining 6.2 per cent is split among smaller parties. The BJP is expected to win 63 to 70 seats, JD (U) 55 to 62, and LJP (Ram Vilas) 12 to 17, with smaller allies contributing a handful more.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar credited the “NIMO formula”—Nitish plus Modi—for the NDA’s cohesion and appeal across caste and class lines.

“This is the power of double-engine governance. Modi ji’s national leadership and Nitish ji’s welfare legacy have created an unshakable bond with the people,” he said. “From upper castes to EBCs, from Paswans to Kurmis, the NDA has built a rainbow coalition.”

He also took aim at the opposition, calling the Mahagathbandhan “a confused alliance with no common vision.”

“Tejashwi Yadav tried to revive old slogans, but the people remember the Jungle Raj. The youth have moved on. Even the Jan Suraj Party, despite its appeal, could not translate votes into seats,” he said. The minister praised Nitish Kumar’s long-term focus on women’s welfare, citing the 2007 bicycle scheme, the 2016 liquor ban, and the 2025 Mahila Rozgar Yojana as “milestones in social transformation.”

“Nitish Kumar has consistently placed women at the centre of governance. That’s why they have placed their trust in him again,” he said.

On the national implications of the Bihar verdict, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the results would “strengthen the NDA’s stability at the Centre” and reaffirm the BJP’s ability to lead inclusive coalitions.

“With allies like JD (U) and TDP, the NDA is not just winning elections—it is shaping the future of Indian federalism,” he said.

He also noted the NDA’s superior campaign machinery digital outreach, and booth-level coordination as key factors in its performance.

“In over 50 close contests, every vote mattered. Our cadre worked tirelessly. The people responded,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar thanked the people of Bihar for their “clear and courageous mandate.”

“This is a victory for dignity, for development, and for decisive leadership. Bihar has spoken—and the nation is listening,” he said.