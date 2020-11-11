New bus terminal at Yadadri will reflect Indian spirituality

Yadadri: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar and R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy on Tuesday inspected the site proposed for construction of the bus terminal at Gandi Cheruvu and the place proposed for bus depot at Saidapur.

Earlier, they had darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Balalayam and priests welcomed the Ministers as per the temple rituals.

Speaking to the media, Transport Minister Ajay Kumar stated that Yadari temple revival works are being done with world class standards and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to setup full infrastructure to the magnificent Yadadri shrine. He said bus stand construction at Yadadri will be carried out with spiritual touch and the RTC will arrange local shuttle services under the auspices of YTDA for pilgrims' convenience, he added. Ajay further said that considering future needs, bus depot is being constructed to accommodate about 150 night-halt buses and the District Collector has allotted land to RTC for

the construction of bus depot in Yadadri and the construction will be finished before the opening of Yadadri main temple.

R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy stated that the government is making all necessary arrangements so that devotees could have hassle-free darshan during their visit to Yadadri. 'The construction of 14 suites for VVIPs was completed. Besides the construction of temple city, the R&B department took up construction of Outer Ring Road around Yadadri temple,' he said. Reddy said that the CM KCR paid special attention on Yadadri temple revival works to showcase India's spiritual reputation to the world.