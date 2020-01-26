New Revenue Act on cards to make dept more transparent: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called upon the Revenue staff to have introspection and see why the department had got a bad name and why a situation had arisen where incidents like people going to MRO offices with petrol cans was taking place.

Talking to media on Saturday, he said the very fact that people had taken recourse to such steps shows how vexed they were with the style of functioning of the department.

The Chief Minister said that the government would soon bring in a new Revenue Act to plug all the loopholes and make the Revenue department a strong transparent organisation, The Chief Minister said that the government would talk with the Revenue department staff before bringing in the new Revenue Act.

"We will ask the Revenue people whether they can do it or not. If they say they will do it, we will give the responsibility or will transfer to other department.

Nothing will happen with your unions," said the Chief Minister. KCR further said that the government was in process of bringing a strong revenue system.

Entire process would be made online and the money should be deposited into the government account every day. The government would implement the new Municipal and Panchayat Raj Acts stringently, said the Chief Minister.