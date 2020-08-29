NIA files charge sheet against four Maoist sympathisers

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against four members of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) and Telangana Praja Front (TPF), which are considered to be the frontal organisations of CPI (Maoist).



The charge sheet has been filed against Maddileti @ Bandari Maddileti (arrested) Menchu Sandeep @ Praveen (arrested), Nalamasa Krishna @ Rathnamala (arrested), Yapa Narayana @ Haribhushan (absconding) for engaging in furthering the activities of the said organisation in the garb of welfare activities such as taking up issues concerning students and society and raising funds through educational institutions and also luring, radicalising and recruiting youth into CPI (Maoist) party for engaging in anti-national activities against the democratically elected governments.

The actual case was registered in October 2019 at Nallakunta PS against the said persons u/s 120B IPC, section 8(1), 8(2) of Telangana Public Security Act, Sections 18, 18B & 20 of UA (P) Act. When further searches were conducted at Maddileti's residence the officials seized many incriminating letters, documents and digital devices that established his close association with senior CPI (Maoist) leaders and top leaders of their frontal organisations.

After which the three members Maddileti, Sandeep and Praveen were arrested whereas the fourth member Haribhushan is still absconding. Henceforth a charge sheet was filed on Friday under sections 120-B IPC, sections 17, 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act, against the four members and special teams have been formed to nab the fourth member.