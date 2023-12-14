NIRD&PR, GBNIHE join hands

Hyderabad: With the purpose of prioritising rural development activities and promoting sustainable development practices, the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD & PR), Hyderabad and GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBNIHE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Registrar Manoj Kumar (NIRDPR) and Dr Ravindra S Gavali, Centre Head (NIRDPR), in the presence and guidance of Dr G Narendra Kumar, IAS, Director General (NIRDPR). School Heads, Dr Kesava Rao and Dr Kathiresan were also present. From NIHE, Prof. Sunil Nautiyal, Director (NIHE), Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh (Administrative Officer), Dr Jagadish Chandra and other senior officials of GBNIHE joined online.

The primary purpose of having this agreement is to focus on different collaborative activities by sharing each other strengths to mainstream farm-based livelihood strategies and value chain development through program convergence and integration with National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) initiatives, use the combined efforts of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) to stabilize gram panchayats. To revitalize the idea of rural tourism and generate new business opportunities, technology transfer through rural technology complexes for uplifting the rural people in all aspects of life such as capacity building, employment generation and livelihood options , to stabilize and advance gram panchayats through Spirngshed Management and Village Disaster Management Plans in the Himalayan areas. Strengthening transition to the renewable energy sources g) Development and promotion of horticulture in the agriculture sector.

Speaking on occasion, Dr G Narendra Kumar IAS, emphasised that the collaboration between the two institutions is essential in promoting agriculture-based livelihood activities through value chain development and setting up of micro-enterprises. The Director General also emphasized that this will contribute to the task of creating a network of centers of excellence in rural development.

He opined that this collaboration will facilitate the process of dissemination of research findings through action research projects and capacity building of senior government functionaries. The technical competence of GBNIHE in evolving natural resource management strategies for the region and the strength of NIRDPR in rural development and decentralised planning through strengthening PRIs, creating entrepreneurial opportunities and marketing support through SHGs under NRLM across the country will act in synergy to transform rural livelihoods.