NIT Warangal comes up with chemical-free sterilisation system

Warangal: Even as the scientists and researchers world over are struggling to find a way out to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr D Haranath, Associate Professor in Physics, NIT-Warangal, and his research scholar P Chandar Rao have come up with a multi-purpose, chemical-free and safe sterilization system - "OzoNIT".

This system just resembles the household refrigerator in which one can easily disinfect vegetables, fruits, packed food, milk packets, masks, cloths, wallet, cash, watches, cell phones, ornaments, shoes, handbags, newspaper, parcels etc. all in one go.

With a click of a button, the device produces 500 milli gram of ozone gas in an hour from ambient air. Exposure of these articles under ozone gas for about 20-25 minutes will kill all types of viruses, fungi and bacteria up to 99.99 per cent without the use of any sterilizing chemicals. Once the articles are being sanitized for about half an hour, the ozone will be vented out automatically. The design of the chamber is made such that no leakage of the ozone gas takes place while it is being operated.

NIT-W Director Prof N V Ramana Rao said: "The OzoNIT is powerful, effective and superior to all UV-C based contemporary units available in the market in making all the articles fully virus-free.