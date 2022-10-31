Nizam college students stage protest

Hyderabad: Demanding hostel facility to undergraduate students, the students of Nizam College staged a protest at Bashirbagh centre in Hyderabad on Monday. The students squatted on the road and raised slogans against the college principal.



The sudden agitation by the students caused heavy traffic jam in the area. Traffic police rushed to the spot and tried to convince the students to withdraw their protest. But the students didn't yield and declared of continuing the protest till they get a clarity over providing hostel facility.

Regular traffic came to a standstill at Bashirbagh centre causing inconvenience to the commuters.