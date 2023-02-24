Nizamabad: Crocodile menace haunts SRSP downstream areas

Nizamabad: At a time, when people are facing serious problems of monkey menace and canine attacks across the state, another serious problem that haunts the downstream areas of Sriramsagar project is the presence of many crocodiles. Officials feel that these crocodiles must have come during the floods from the upper reaches of Godavari. Whatever the reason, they have become a serious menace for the local people and devotees who go to the Pushkar Ghat to take a holy dip. The crocs had created panic among the devotees on February 3 when some crocodiles were spotted at the ghat. The issue was brought to the notice of the forest officials but the menace still continues.

Washermen and fishermen communities are affected as they are scared to enter the water as the crocodiles were found not only in river Godavari but also in some village ponds in the catchment areas of the river.

Fishermen have stopped going for fishing and washer men are not using ponds for washing clothes in 'Nalluru Oora Cheruvu' Mukkal mandal. They say they saw two large crocodiles. It is said that the forest officials had tried unsuccessfully to capture the crocodiles in Venchiryala. Crocodiles often come out of the ponds and are also found in agriculture fields scaring the villagers.According to the Forest department sources, suitable measures will be taken to prevent loss and trouble to the people in the Mendora forest area.

But the local people say that the water level in the Godavari river is minimum during May. They allege that the authorities were playing with the lives of rural people and cattle by leaving crocodiles in the Godavari in the downstream area of SRSP.

They say that the crocodiles should be captured and sent to some zoo or conservation centres, but the authorities were instead releasing the crocodiles caught elsewhere into the Godavari river basin.

"When contacted the officials promise to take action but nothing has happened and we continue to live under fear," the villagers added.