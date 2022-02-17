Nizamabad: Officials trained on Dalit Bandhu scheme

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy has said that the State government is implementing the Dalit Bandhu programme with the intention of providing economic and social development to every Dalit family.

At present, 100 beneficiaries per Assembly constituency are being selected under the scheme, which will be extended to all Dalit families in a phased manner, Narayana Reddy said. As part of the preparatory activities for the selection of beneficiaries, a training programme was conducted at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday for the constituency-level officers selected as master trainees.

The Collector said that all the officers undergoing training should form the mandal and gram level committees from Monday. The Collector advised the master trainees to master all aspects of training without any hesitation and work in good faith for the success of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The Collector urged the officials to recognise and act on the grave responsibility of fulfilling the government's objective of making Dalit families financially self-sufficient. Collector CN Reddy said that a complete understanding on the Dalit Bandhu scheme should be established and the beneficiaries should be given a clear understanding on the establishment of units.

The Collector urged the officials to take creative steps to enhance the skills of the Dalit beneficiaries and their livelihoods in line with the market demand. Give full freedom to the beneficiaries in the matter of selection of units and to assist them in setting up units in the areas where they have experience and interest.

Additional Collector Chandrasekhar, Additional Collector of local bodies Chitramishra, District Agriculture Officer Govind, RDOs Ravi, Rajeshwar, Srinivas and officials of various departments participated in the training programme.