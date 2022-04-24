Nizamabad: Truck mows down after woman falls from bike

Nizamabad: In a shocking incident, a truck moved mowed down a woman. The incident took place in Dichpally mandal of Nizamabad on Sunday.

According to the sources, the incident took place when a woman fell from the bike after another bike rammed into it from behind. The woman fell on the road and within no time a speeding truck went over the woman. The woman died on spot. It is reported that another person was severely injured in the incident. The traffic came to halt with the shocking incident in just matter of second. The police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured person to a nearby hospital for treatment and shifted the deceased to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. The police also cleared the debris and cleared the traffic. The police has registered a case and investigation is on.

Earlier in the day, a man reportedly raped a 7-year-old girl. The incident came to light lately on Sunday. The Nizamabad police on Sunday arrested a man identified as Narayana over rape charges. It is said that Narayana lured a small girl a few days ago of giving her the juice and reportedly had taken to an isolated place and raped her. The girl us believed to have complained to her mother regarding the incident.

The mother of the girl approached the police station and registered a case against the accused Narayana. The police then rushed to Narayana's house and arrested him. The parents of the girl demanded stringent action to be taken against Narayana. The residents and locals too expressed anger over Narayana and demanded justice to the girl. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.