No conditions please, say Telangana Bar Council members

The Telangana Bar Council Members G. Jithender Reddy and Bannuru Konda Reddy expressed deep concern over the conditions of the Telangana State Advocates Welfare Trust for financial assistance to the needy and junior advocates.

All the needy and poor advocates of Telangana were affected and all are expected to receive some amount from the government in these critical and harsh times.

CM KCR has sanctioned Rs 25 crores for the welfare of the needy junior advocates who are facing problems due to sudden lockdown. Seven years of the standing condition is strange, they said.

Criteria should not be based on the year of enrolment and a wrong decision was taken by the trust and the same has to be amended.

Jithender Reddy and Konda Reddy requested all the advocates to write letters to the trust and the CM to reconsider and give an opportunity to all needy advocates and help them.