No garbage, no negligence: CM cracks whip on civic officials

Instructing officials to accord top priority to sanitation and cleanliness within the limits of the three city corporations, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday warned that he would conduct field inspections and take action against officials concerned if any negligence was found.

The Chief Minister made it clear that he would not tolerate any garbage in the city limits. He ordered the Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporations to conduct field visits at 6 am.

While reviewing the Municipal Administration department, the Chief Minister gave suggestions to the officials on several issues to be taken up for increasing revenues.

He directed the officials for installation of smart poles at intersections and other areas in the city. He wanted the issue of installing electric and other cables, CCTV cameras and advertisement boards on them to be examined.

The Chief Minister suggested that a study be conducted on the possibilities of setting up multi-level parking in private lands in many areas of the city. He said that the possibilities of setting up multi-level parking in many areas along the Necklace Road should be examined.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy questioned the officials about the failure to generate the expected income despite the presence of a large number of advertisement boards.

The Chief Minister directed officials to examine the revenue generated from advertisements in the city, on the lines of cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. He said strict action should be taken against advertisers who are acting in a manner that erodes government revenue. The Chief Minister also suggested that 10 per cent of advertising boards be allocated for government schemes and welfare programmes.

On the occasion, officials gave a PowerPoint presentation on revenue collection under PPP and other models. After reviewing the presentation, the Chief Minister offered several suggestions and inputs.

He also directed officials to adopt the Unicode system in the management of streetlights in all cities and towns across the state, including the three municipal corporations. The Chief Minister further suggested that details of all parks within the jurisdiction of the three municipal corporations be compiled and that special attention be given to their development. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed officials to organise a one-day training programme for the newly elected mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and deputy chairpersons in the state. The steps to be taken for the development of cities and towns, along with other key issues, should be explained to them.

The Chief Minister said he would attend the meeting and address the newly elected representatives.