No legal issues for Pawan Kalyan's 'Varahi', says Puvvada

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has stated that there were no objections over the registration of Jana Sena Party leader and popular film actor Pawan Kalyan's election campaign vehicle 'Varahi'.

In a statement here on Monday he reacted to the controversy over the vehicle. He said the vehicle was registered on Dec 8 in Hyderabad with registration number TS13EX 8384. The vehicle has all the approvals of the Transport Department.









The minister said that the colour of 'Varahi' has been confirmed to be emerald green not 'olive green'. Pawan Kalyan's election Varahi's colour code was- 445c44 and there were no objections to the colour of the vehicle.

