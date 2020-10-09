No Lumpy skin disease in Telangana, confirm veterinary doctors

Hyderabad: The veterinary doctors on Thursday allayed apprehensions about 'lumpy skin disease' amongst the cattle, after people started widely sharing messages on social media.

The veterinarians from Greater Hyderabad, who inspected the cattle at a slaughterhouse at Ramnasthpura, along with president of Jamiat-ul-Quraish (Hyderabad) & TS Wakf Board chairman Md Saleem concluded that there was no lumpy skin disease in the State. Speaking to the media persons, Dr Srinivas Reddy (Assistant Director, GHMC), Dr Ashok and Dr Sadguna Devi requested the public not to panic about the lumpy skin disease.

They pointed out that not a single case of this disease has been reported in Telangana. The doctors said they were taking all kinds of precautionary measures and checking the cattle before they were slaughtered. "Government is taking all steps to vaccinate cattle, and people can consume meat, beef without any fear," the doctors said, pointing out that in 2012 limpy skin disease was found in African countries.

