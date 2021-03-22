No water scarcity in Telangana: KTR

There is no water scarcity in Telangana as the state government is taking all the measures to prevent water problem till 2050, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao.

The minister was responding to the questions asked by the members in the legislative assembly on the free irrigation scheme in Telangana. "It is great to have a discussion on free drinking water in the state on the Water Day," said the minister.

For the free drinking water supply scheme, the eligible people were asked to link up Aadhaar to the scheme, he added. He further continued that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is chalking out a strategy to prevent water problems till 2050 for which the government will also construct a reservoir at Keshavapur at a cost of Rs 4,700 crore.