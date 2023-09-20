NTA releases schedule of JEE Main exams

Hyderabad: The schedule of JEE Main which is conducted for the filling up of BTech seats in national educational institutes has been released. The National Examinations Council (NEC) was announced on Tuesday and the dates for the two phases of JEE Main as well as NEET, CUTE UG, PG and UGC NET. All exams except NEET are conducted online.

The JEE Main first phase exam will be conducted from January 24 to February 1 next year. The second round of exams will be held between April 1-15. The results of the online exams will be declared within three weeks of the completion of the exams.

The results of NEET UG-2024, which will be held on May 5 next year for admissions to medical colleges, will be announced in the second week of June. Chairman of Higher Education Council Professor R Limbadri said that after announcing the dates of inter exams in Telangana, the dates of MSET and other exams will be announced.

CUTE PG exam will be conducted between March 11-28 for filling up PG seats in Central Universities. CUTE UG exam will be conducted between May 15-31 for filling up UG seats. UGC NET will be conducted between June 10-21 for admissions to Ph.D.