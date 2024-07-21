NTR nurtured many leaders, CM praises TDP founder

Hyderabad: Stating that absence of Telugu leaders role in national politics is visible, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged people to support to Telugu leaders irrespective of caste and creed, who excel in national politics.

Speaking at the Kamma Global Summit programme here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that former Chief Minister and Matinee idol NT Rama Rao made his own mark in national politics by promoting coalition politics in the country. He asserted the role of Telugu people in national politics would help to play a key role in the development of the states also. “We all studied in NTR’s library and it made us to reach the high level. NTR has created a brand of leadership and gave opportunities to many people grow politically. Many people got political opportunities today because of the coalition politics introduced by NTR in the country”, he said that staging protest was a democratic right and already witnessed the outcome of suppressing the citizens rights.

Revanth Reddy said that the word Kamma means to acquaint the quality of hard work and show immense affection like a mother. Kamma communities make their presence felt everywhere in the vicinity of fertile lands. “The basic character of Kammas is to work hard and extend help to others. The kamma community respects and shows a lot of affection for me”, he added.

The CM made it clear that his government would not show discrimination against anyone in Telangana state and will not pursue discrimination policies. His government is committed to resolve the land dispute on the ownership of 5 acres of land allotted to Kamma Sangam. Apart from solving the land issue, the Government is ready to provide funds for the construction of community building. My appeal to the Kamma community not to give away the practice of helping others, the CM said.