SFI demands action against colleges withholding hall tickets

Hyderabad: With Intermediate examinations set to begin across Telangana, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) state committee has demanded strict action against private and corporate junior colleges allegedly withholding hall tickets from students who have not paid their fees.

In a statement on Monday, SFI leaders argued that denying hall tickets amounts to harassment and a violation of students’ constitutional right to education. They pointed out that hall tickets are already being issued online and through WhatsApp, yet colleges are using fee arrears as a pretext to trouble students.

SFI state president S Rajinikanth and state secretary T Nagaraju said such practices are unacceptable and urged the government to intervene immediately. They stressed that students should not be punished for financial difficulties and that education must remain accessible to all.

The organisation warned that if the government fails to take action against erring institutions, SFI will launch a statewide agitation to protect students’ rights and ensure fair treatment during examinations.