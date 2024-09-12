Officials begin revision of electoral rolls in RR dist

Rangareddy: Ahead of the proposed Gram panchayat elections, the process of revision of electoral rolls is kicked off by the district administration in Rangareddy district. According to officials, the process of electoral revision will continue until October 29. The final draft voter list will be published on January 6 next year.

In order to ensure transparency in the process, the District Collector K Shashank convened an all-party meeting in the Conference Hall of the district Collectorate on Wednesday. Representatives from different political parties took part in the meeting chaired by the Collector who is also a district magistrate.

He urged the representatives of the political parties to cooperate in preparing an accurate voter’s list during the upcoming door-to-door survey by the election staff. “As part of the door-to-door Special Summary Revision (SSR) survey, free enrollment of names in voters’ lists is taken up and will continue till October 18. Polling station-wise enrollment of names of the voters should be checked carefully during the survey,” said the Collector.

“The door-to-door SSR survey is being done by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to confirm whether or not the names of the family members are enrolled in the voter list,” said the Collector adding that the final form of the voter list will be published on January 6. ” He wants the representatives from different political parties to work in unison to tandem to ensure the preparation of a fool proof voter list during the survey.

The Collector suggested that the polling stations should be divided and new ones will be set up wherever found necessary. If deficiencies are found in the list, a comprehensive door-to-door survey will be taken up to correct or delete the names, and action will be taken to avoid duplication. He asked the representatives of the political parties to appoint polling booth-wise agents for all the notified booths once they were identified.