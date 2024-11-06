Officials directed to coordinate paddy procurement process

Kagaznagar: District Collector Venkatesh said that officials should coordinate the procurement process of kharif paddy. District Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari along with Kagaznagar Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla attended an awareness conference organised with farmers, agriculture and extension officers, managers of paddy purchase centres and cooperation department officials on purchase of kharif paddy at Kautala Mandal Sand Gam Village Rythu Vedika on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the district Collector said that the officials should work in coordination to effectively manage the procurement process of kharif paddy. He said that 34 centres will be set up in the district for the purchase of paddy grain and the officials should be ready with full arrangements as the grain is expected to arrive after the 15th of this month.

He said that the farmers of the area should be informed about the details of the purchase centres set up in the district.

As the government is giving a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for thin type of grain, the bonus will be paid for fine type of grain as determined by the qualifier mission, a price table of paddy should be set up in every purchasing centre and steps should be taken to move the grain to the allotted rice mills immediately after weighing.