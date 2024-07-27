Officials Must Be Alert During CM’s Visit - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool: District Collector Badavath Santosh has instructed officials to be vigilant and perform their duties diligently during the visit of Telangana Chief Minister Enumula Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister will be visiting Kalwakurthi town on the 28th of this month to inaugurate a bronze statue of former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy and participate in a public meeting near the municipal office in Kalwakurthi. On Saturday, the Collector reviewed the arrangements for the CM’s visit with district officials at the Kalwakurthi Tahsildar office meeting hall. He emphasized that there should be no room for any mistakes during the CM’s visit.

He stated that the officer in charge of the helipad area should act as the chief coordination officer. The R&B department should handle necessary barricades along the travel routes, while the municipal corporation should oversee arrangements related to sanitation, greenery, and bio-toilets. The Collector instructed officers to execute their responsibilities with utmost care at the unveiling site of the former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy’s statue and the public meeting venue.

He emphasized the importance of seamless coordination to ensure the CM’s visit is successful and instructed officers to be fully dedicated to their assigned duties. Following the meeting, District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, along with the state CM’s security personnel, inspected the helipad site at Kalwakurthi stadium grounds with the Collector.

Prior to this, the Collector also reviewed the arrangements at the statue unveiling site and the public meeting venue at Kotur. The Collector was accompanied by Additional Collector K. Seetharam Rao, Additional SP Bharat, Kalwakurthi RDO Srinu, Municipal Commissioner, and various district officials.