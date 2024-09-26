Officials Raid Rice Mills in Mahabubabad, CMR Rice Worth ₹24.55 Crores Missing

Mahabubabad: In a major crackdown, officials conducted raids on several rice mills in Mahabubabad district, uncovering a significant irregularity involving Custom Milled Rice (CMR). During the inspections, it was found that rice worth ₹24.55 crores had gone missing from the mills.

Following the discovery, criminal cases have been registered against the owners of three rice mills. Authorities are investigating the matter to determine how such a large quantity of rice vanished and whether it was misappropriated or illegally sold.

These raids are part of ongoing efforts to tackle corruption and irregularities in rice milling operations across the state. Further action is expected as the investigation progresses.