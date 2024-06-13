  • Menu
Officials review progress on road proposals in LWE-affected areas

Hyderabad: A total of 112 road proposals, including 61 under Road Connectivity Programme for Left Wing Extremist Areas (RCPLWEA) Phase-I, II & III and 51 under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) were reviewed on Wednesday.

During a coordination meeting convened by the principal secretary to government, EFS&T (Environment, Forests, Science and Technology) department A Vani Prasad with officials from Panchayat Raj, TR&B (Telangana Roads & Buildings) along with the officials of Forest department on the proposals, the viability of the projects in view of recent amendments to forest rules.

X