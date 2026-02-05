One killed in serious road accident in Jangaon district

A tragic road accident occurred in Jangaon district involving a head-on collision between a Bolero vehicle and a motorcycle on a flyover in Jangaon town.

Naveen, a resident of Ippagudem village in Station Ghanpur mandal, died on the spot from severe injuries. Abhilash, from Shameerpet in Jangaon mandal, was seriously injured and was promptly taken to Jangaon Government Hospital. Due to the critical nature of his condition, he was transferred to MGM Hospital in Warangal for specialised treatment.

Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident