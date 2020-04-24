 Top
Osmania University announces BA, BBA, BCom, BSc revaluation results 2020

Osmania University has announced the revaluation results 2020 of BA, BBA, BCom, BSc (I, III, V) semesters examination on its official website -- osmania.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results on the official website of the Osmania University. The varsity has declared the results of the following exams.

BA (CBCS) (RV) I,III, V semesters

BBA (CBCS) (RV) I,III, V semesters

BCom (CBCS) (RV) I,III, V semesters

BSc (CBCS) (RV) I,III, V semesters

How to check the Osmania University revaluation results 2020?

Visit the official website of Osmania University -- osmania.ac.in

Click on 'Exam result'

Select your stream

Enter hall ticket number

Download the results appeared on the screen

Take a printout of the results for future use

