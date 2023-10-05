Osmania University to appoint panel to fill faculty deficit

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Wednesday has taken a vital decision that from now onwards students will prepare in accordance with industry demands. The OU administration department has planned to appoint six-member committee under the Professor of Practice policy to fill the faculty deficit and provide students with practical knowledge.

Professor D Ravinder Yadav, Vice-Chancellor, OU, stated that the Professor of Practice policy is being implemented as part of the National Education Policy 2020 with the goal of providing students a broad and realistic understanding of the subject, as opposed to knowledge that is only found in books. He also claimed that individuals who have worked for more than 30 years in prominent research institutions, who have pioneered numerous discoveries and achieved acclaim on a national and international scale, are being appointed as Professors of Practice in the initial phase. Students will now have the chance to conduct experiments with seasoned experts.

Professor P Lakshminarayana, Registrar, OU, stated that attempts have been made to employ the services of persons with extensive experience in the relevant domains.

The six scientists have currently been designated under the engineering practice professor. It has been made clear that they offer additional services beyond that of regular teachers. Each of the individuals selected under the Professor of Practice has currently attained distinction in each department.