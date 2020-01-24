OU Prof Jagadeeshwar Rao Veeraneni to attend Harvard University programme

Osmania University: Prof Jagadeeshwar Rao Veeraneni, EMRC, Osmania University, was invited to the 'Leadership for the 21st century programme' at the prestigious Harvard University, Boston, USA, for two weeks from February 2. Ninety participants from different countries are going to participate in the programme.

The two-week programme will provide real-life scenarios that individuals need in leading government and corporate organizations. It is intended for senior executives in government, corporate, NGOs, academicians and politicians who wish to better understand the personal and political aspects of leadership and improve their capabilities to lead.

Dr Rao has national and international exposure in the field of educational communication, ICTs, Multimedia, e-Learning and Sociology. He has vast administrative experience as Director, EMRC, OU and also as member in various central government committees and social organizations in India.