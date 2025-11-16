Over 42,000 cases settled in Special Lok Adalats

Hyderabad: TheTelangana State Legal Services Authority successfully organised Special Lok Adalats across all courts in the State on Saturday.

The courts were conducted under the directives of Telangana High Court Chief Justice Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.

Telangana High Court Legal Services Committee, secretary M Santhi Vardhani said that the Special Lok Adalat aimed to resolve pending criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases under the negotiable Instruments Act, and other civil and criminal matters. The initiative was coordinated under the leadership of Justice P. Sam Koshy, Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, and Justice K. Lakshman, Chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee.

The coordinated effort involved Principal District Judges-cum-Chairpersons of District Legal Services Authorities, stakeholders, and the High Court Legal Services Committee. Their collective efforts led to the settlement of a significant number of cases in a single day.

According to official figures, the Special Lok Adalat has settled 37,055 pending compoundable criminal cases, 3,217 cheque bounce cases under the N.I. Act and 1,889 other cases including private complaints, domestic violence cases (DVC), maintenance cases (MC), civil disputes, and motor vehicle accident claims (MVOP).

Out of 48,705 referred cases, a total of 42,063 were successfully resolved, marking a substantial achievement in reducing case backlogs and promoting alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.