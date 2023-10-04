Panduga Sayanna statue unveiled in Wanaparthy

Mahabubnagar: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy inaugurated the statue of Panduga Sayanna in Wanaparthy district on Tuesday. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the minister emphasised the importance of passing down the spirit of festivity and struggle to future generations. A crowd of 25,000 people from the district witnessed this historic moment.

The minister also announced that the government had allocated Rs 2 crores for the construction of Fishermen Bhavan in Wanaparthy, with the foundation stone scheduled to be laid on October 5th.

In his address, Legislative Council Member Banda Prakash Mudiraj highlighted the significant changes that have occurred in Palamuru, emphasising the role of irrigation water in transforming the region. He lauded Chief Minister KCR’s initiatives, such as providing free fish seeds to fishermen in 2015 and distributing two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers to Mudiraj community members who applied. Additionally, CM KCR has offered Rs 5 lakh insurance cover and allocated ponds and tanks under Panchayat Raj for fishermen.

Mudiraj leaders, both past and present, have actively contributed to the political landscape of Telangana, cementing the community’s enduring legacy. The Mudiraj community’s focus on fish farming and their historical significance in Palamuru were also emphasised.

This event showcased the government’s commitment to supporting the Mudiraj community, promoting economic empowerment, and celebrating their rich cultural heritage.