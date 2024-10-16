Parking areas in Metro stations in city bereft of basic amenities

Hyderabad: The recent paid parking facility at metro stations introduced at Nagole and Miyapur metro stations lacks basic facilities, especially a proper shed. Due to this, commuters are facing hardships. In that regard, daily passengers urged metro officials to provide basic facilities at the parking area.

Daily metro rail commuters have noted that paid parking has been implemented at only two metro stations.

However, they question its usefulness, as there is no proper shelter despite around 20,000 vehicles being parked daily at Nagole metro station, with a similar situation at Miyapur station. Vehicles remain parked for hours without adequate facilities. Many commuters have suggested appointing a security guard and complained that passengers face significant difficulties, especially during rainy weather.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) recently introduced parking fees at Nagole and Miyapur metro stations, claiming that the new facilities will ensure organised parking with designated areas for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The improvements include enhanced amenities such as bio-toilets, 24/7 CCTV surveillance, on-site security, and convenient payment options through app-based QR code systems.

Srinivas, a metro commuter, said, “Metro parking areas lack proper maintenance, including inadequate security and no proper shelter, forcing commuters to park their vehicles in open ground. Despite metro rail being a fast but slightly expensive mode of transport, I choose to travel daily from Miyapur to LB Nagar. However, paying the parking fee seems pointless, as there's no security for our vehicles. I face daily difficulties with my bike, especially starting it due to changing weather conditions. It would be much better if the concerned officials provided proper sheds for the parking areas.”

"The metro parking charges are higher than the metro fares, with two-wheelers costing Rs ten for two hours and four-wheelers Rs 30, plus Rs 5 and Rs 15, respectively, for each additional hour. Most metro users are employees, and while parking fees are meant for maintenance, the lack of proper facilities raises the question of why we are being charged," said Sai Teja, a daily commuter.