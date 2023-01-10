Parking complex at Nampally inching towards completion 

Hyderabad: An ultra-modern automated multi-level parking (MLP) with prefab technology consisting of 15 floors near Nampally Metro station which was supposed to be completed in a span of nine months in 2019, is now nearing completion and will be open for public by April this year. Simultaneously, in order to solve parking woes, the State government will be constructing similar parking complexes in Ameerpet, Miyapur, Serilingampally and Banjara Hills.

The foundation stone for the multi-level parking in Nampally was laid in September 2018. The 15-floor project is being built in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode by Hyderabad Metro rail Limited of which 10 floors would be used for parking and five for commercial purposes. Due to lack of inter-department coordination and slow decision-making, the construction was put to a halt in April 2020 and was again interrupted in 2021 due to Covid pandemic.

On Monday, City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with Hyderabad Metro Rail General Manager Vishnuvardhan Reddy and other officers inspected the project and instructed the officers and concerned agencies to complete the project by April. Mayor said, "Adequate steps are being taken to set up the multi-level parking with advanced technology with PPP mode and the facility will be made available by April. The cost of the project has been increased to Rs 70 crore against the earlier estimated cost Rs 60 crore."

According to GHMC, 'Novum', a modern and state-of-the-art multi-level parking complex built with a cost of Rs 70 crore is spread over 2,000 sq. m and will be fully automated. It can accommodate 250 cars automatically in three basements and seven floors above the ground and another 100 two-wheelers can be parked manually. "The Nampally MLP was planned to have an ultra-modern building of 15 floors (including three cellars). Ten floors (65 per cent of the built-up area) will be used for parking and five floors (35 per cent of the built-up area) will be used for commercial space," said a GHMC officer.

Along with the increasing traffic congestion, parking issues are also getting worse. Hence, to check this with modern methods, the Municipal Administration studied and decided to build parking yards in different areas across the city. Mayor said, "To ensure traffic chaos due to lack of parking across the city, the State government identified various locations to build parking complexes in Ameerpet, Miyapur, Serilingampally and Banjara Hills."