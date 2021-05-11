Partial lockdown from May 14 in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State government which so far went on saying that there would be no lockdown of any kind now seems to have realised the gravity of the situation and feels that either partial or complete lockdown is inevitable.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao convened a meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday to review the situation and take a decision. According to sources, the Chief Minister is in favour of partial lockdown.

In case if still the situation does not come under control, then he may go in for complete lockdown. In all probability, partial lockdown for one week is likely to be imposed from May 14. The government will review the situation during the last week of May to take an appropriate action depending on the situation.

Though the government imposed night curfew two weeks ago, officials and political leaders feel that it had not helped in breaking the chain in any manner.

The officials are concerned about the impact of the lockdown on the farmers and daily wage earners like hamalis and other workers in different sectors. The possibility of giving exemption for paddy procurement drive is likely even if it decides in favour of a lockdown.

The Revenue generating departments, mainly Commercial Taxes, Excise and Prohibition, Transport and Stamps and Registrations, were asked to submit a report on the impact of corona second wave."

The government does not want another blow to the economy by going in for total lockdown.

It feels that economic activity should continue and if need be restrictions on people's movement should be imposed. Continuation of property registrations, opening of liquor shops and sale of automobiles for a limited hours every day are some of the options before the government to minimise the economic woes in the lockdown period, sources said, adding that clarity on the total lockdown will come after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.