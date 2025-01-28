PCC chief demands Bandi’s scalp

Hyderabad: PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi strip Bandi Sanjay Kumar off from his position as Union Minister of State, in wake of his statements made against revolutionary poet Gaddar.

Terming statements by Bandi Sanjay as against the constitutional spirit Mahesh Kumar emphasised that Gaddar remains in the heart of Telangana's people owing to his role played for achieving Telangana's Statehood. He felt that the former BJP State president was venting his frustration as the saffron party would be announcing the name of new State president shortly. “The State BJP would be getting its new president soon. Bandi Sanjay is feeling insecure as he would lose his importance within the party,” felt PCC president.

Mahesh Kumar wondered if these awards will be conferred only to those from the BJP and RSS backgrounds. He felt that the statements do not befit the position being held by Bandi Sanjay. “If the Prime Minister has any idea about the constitution he should immediately sack Bandi Sanjay from his position as Union Minister of State,” he demanded.

PCC chief argued that the BJP has already compromised on its ideology and welcomed scores of those from Left background including former minister Eatala Rajender. “Rajender who was boastful of his naxal agenda is with you. How could the BJP give an MP ticket to a person like Eatala?” he asked.

Meanwhile the party workers burned the effigy of Bandi Sanjay over his statements near Gandhi Bhavan. The police foiled attempts by some others to make their way to the State BJP office at Nampally, as a few took out peaceful rallies demanding his resignation. Scores of leaders including MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Addanki Dayakar, PCC media committee chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy, Indira Shobhan and several others vented their anger demanding Bandi's resignation.