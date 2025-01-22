Live
People cautioned against MLM & chain business scams
These scams involve selling various items, household appliances, agricultural prod-ucts, and cryptocurrencies, and they mainly involve financial fraud by promising high returns in a short period through the recruitment of many agents, warns SP Kiran Khare
Bhupalapally: District SP Kiran Khare stated on Tuesday that multi-level marketing (MLM) and chain business scams, which deceive people, are on the rise in the district. These scams in-volve selling various items, household appliances, agricultural products, and cryptocur-rencies, and they mainly involve financial fraud by promising high returns in a short period through the recruitment of many agents.
The SP urged people to recognise the financial fraud happening through chain system marketing businesses. He mentioned that cybercriminals entice people with rewards and points for recruiting more agents, leading to significant financial losses for those who fall for such schemes.
Cybercriminals are adopting new methods for fraud, and as awareness of cyber fraud increases, they are focusing on MLM and chain businesses to attract and deceive in-nocent people through advertisements on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Tele-gram, and Facebook. Many operate these MLM scams from abroad, luring innocents with promises of high profits, luxury cars, and foreign tours, SP Khare said.
He advised against downloading suspicious advertisements, web links, and APK files. For any fraudulent advertisements or financial scams, he urged people to immediately report to the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930, the District Cyber Cell WhatsApp number +918712658154, or the nearest police station.