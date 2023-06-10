People getting benefits of administrative reforms in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State government has brought various reforms to bring the public administration closer to the people.

The redistribution of administrative departments was undertaken and the new administrative units were also created after the formation of Telangana State.

With the creation of new districts, many changes took place in Telangana.

Before October 2016, there were 10 districts in Telangana. Each district has an average population of over 35 lakhs. This makes administration difficult. In some places, it used to be 200 to 250 km to reach the district headquarters and offices.

Due to this, officials of the district centers had to travel to villages and people also faced many difficulties to go to the district headquarters. The number of families living in the district was 10 lakhs, this made it difficult for the authorities to know the ground situation in the villages, this made it difficult for the officials to concentrate on the problems of the people in far flung villages in the districts. To overcome these problems, the State government had created 23 new districts in Telangana under the Districts Reorganization Act-1974 increasing the number of districts from 10 to 33. As a result, efficient governance is being done with small administrative units. The new districts were launched on October 11, 2016. It increased the number of revenue divisions from 43 to 74, mandals from 459 to 612 and gram panchayats 12,769.

The people are now reaping benefits of administrative reforms. All government departments came to one place in the newly formed districts. This made it possible for people to reach district headquarters within an hour.