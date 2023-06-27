People in party wants me to leave, that’s their karma: Eatala

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Tuesday made sensational comments saying that there are some people in the party who want him to leave the BJP. He said that it was their karma and he could not do anything about it. "There are some people who want me to leave. Everyone already knows who they are. There are some people in the party who demean me. I don't care about them," said Eatala.



Eatala said that he is not a person who changes parties as easily as changing clothes. He said he would not take the decision as easily as some retailers would like. Some people in BJP party are waiting to know when he will leave the party.

He said that it is BJP who welcomed him when the BRS party threw him out. He clarified that there is no intention of leaving KCR. "After coming to power for the second time, KCR's pride has increased. He said that BRS is not able to rule a small State but planning to do something else. People are fed up with KCR," he said. He said that there is no possibility of a three-way contest in Telangana. People are very clear.

