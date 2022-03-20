People want BJP govt in TS: Bandi Sanjay

Nalgonda: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that the fall of the TRS, which had deceived the people with false promises like Dalit chief minister, Dalit Bandhu, double-bedroom and jobs for the unemployed, had begun and exuded confidence that BJP will come to power in the State.

The ruling party could not answer the questions being asked by BJP leaders and people, he lamented. He participated as chief guest at a joint zonal meeting of Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts held at district BJP office in Nalgonda, on Saturday.

He criticised the TRS for trying to gain political advantage by inciting Telangana sentiment and blaming the Centre and the BJP. He said that the BJP had won in four states due to the progress and developments made there.

TRS government acting dictatorially without implementing the Central schemes, he slammed. He clarified that development in Telangana is possible only with a double engine government.

He said that questioning voices are being harassed by filing illegal cases, adding that he stated that Bengal-style rule will not be tolerated in Telangana.

He said that the people who had given a chance to the Congress, TRS and TDP were thinking of giving a chance to the BJP for once and added that democratic rule is possible only with the BJP.

He alleged that the TRS leaders are spreading false propaganda by stating the Centre had not given anything to the State. He said that TRS leaders intentionally criticising BJP led Central government on several occasions.

KCR government is fearing about BJP MLAs and not even implement the court order with regard to suspension of BJP MLAs from Assembly. Roads, rice, railway projects, Swachh Bharat, toilets in the State were being provided by the Modi government, he underlined.

He said TRS activists were attacking BJP activists in several districts and police playing mute spectator role. He demanded DGP and Karimnagar district SP to respond on kidnap of BJP activist Rancharan in Sircilla. Karimnagar Police should feel ashamed over attack and kidnap of BJP activist, he said.

Few police have been creating horrific conditions, whereas, few TRS leaders are using police stations as centers for panchayats and settlements. He held State DGP responsible for the attacks on BJP workers and added that The BJP never gets scared and will fight on behalf of people.