Peripheral areas of Suryapet municipality neglected: Congress

Suryapet: TPCC state secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy alleged discrimination against the wards of opposition councillors in Suryapet municipality and said that funds are not being allocated to the councillors of opposition parties. The Congress leader took out a padayatra in ward number 6 and 18 in Suryapet on Thursday.

During the padayatra, he said the people of Telangana with many fought for a separate state with many hopes, however, the TRS government has dashed the aspirations of the people after it came to power in the state. The Congress leader alleged that only the families of chief minister KCR and minister Jagadish Reddy are enjoying the fruits of the state formation while the poor are becoming poorer and committing suicides.

He said that there is no progress on issues such as integrated market, new collectorate, old main road, saddula pond, mini tank bund, etc., that were undertaken ambitiously in Suryapet. He alleged that the works on minister's camp office was taken up at a cost of Rs 2 crore and completed within a few months. Why is the state government not constructing and distributing double bedroom houses to the people, he quizzed?

The Congress leader said that the people of Suryapet are getting ready to teach minister Jagadish Reddy a lesson by defeating him in the next elections. He said that because of the Congress padayatra the civic body was forced to undertake fogging exercise in these wards to deter the spawning of mosquitoes in the area and the municipal staff started removing the garbage and cleaning the canals. He said minister Jagadish Reddy has failed to provide infrastructure to wards 6 and 18 located in the outskirts of the town. About 200 poor people in Sundaraiah Nagar in ward 18 are facing a lot of trouble due to the lack of pattas on their lands. He demanded the minister to issue pattas to the poor and provide better infrastructure at Sundaraiah Nagar.