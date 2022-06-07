  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Pervert techie held for harassing woman on Instagram

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

The Rachakonda Cyber crime police on Tuesday arrested a software employee, who allegedly began chatting with a married woman on Instagram posing as her childhood friend, on charges of cyber stalking and harassing the woman.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cyber crime police on Tuesday arrested a software employee, who allegedly began chatting with a married woman on Instagram posing as her childhood friend, on charges of cyber stalking and harassing the woman.

The accused identified as M Prasanth (30), a resident of Chengicherla and native of Karimnagar, while randomly searching for profiles of women on Instagram, had come across the victim's profile and sent a follow request, which was accepted by the unsuspecting victim.

"When she allowed him to follow her profile, he collected her WhatsApp number from her previous posts and started chatting with her posing as her childhood friend. He also made a video call and harassed her," police said.

He also created a fake profile of the victim on Instagram and sent friend requests to all her friends. He sent abusive messages and videos to those who accepted his friend requests.

Following a complaint from the victim's husband, a case was booked and Prasanth was arrested.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X