Pervert techie held for harassing woman on Instagram

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cyber crime police on Tuesday arrested a software employee, who allegedly began chatting with a married woman on Instagram posing as her childhood friend, on charges of cyber stalking and harassing the woman.

The accused identified as M Prasanth (30), a resident of Chengicherla and native of Karimnagar, while randomly searching for profiles of women on Instagram, had come across the victim's profile and sent a follow request, which was accepted by the unsuspecting victim.

"When she allowed him to follow her profile, he collected her WhatsApp number from her previous posts and started chatting with her posing as her childhood friend. He also made a video call and harassed her," police said.

He also created a fake profile of the victim on Instagram and sent friend requests to all her friends. He sent abusive messages and videos to those who accepted his friend requests.

Following a complaint from the victim's husband, a case was booked and Prasanth was arrested.