Petition Submitted for Reinstallation of Ambedkar Statue in Aiza Municipality

Gadwal: A petition was submitted to Aiza Municipal Senior Assistant Laxmanna, requesting permission for the reinstallation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue in the town. The petition urged the government to sanction funds for the statue’s establishment through the district collector.

In 1991, the then-government and officials had officially installed Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue in Aiza Mandal headquarters. However, due to the construction of a bridge as part of the town’s development, the statue has now come to the road level. In response, local leaders and community representatives have requested the installation of a new statue at the same location.

The petitioners emphasized that the municipality should take the necessary steps to approve the reinstallation and sought government funding through the district collector. They expressed their disappointment over the lack of action despite multiple appeals to the local municipal chairman and commissioner via social media and written petitions.

They also highlighted the potential for Aiza town to become a legislative constituency in the future and urged authorities to grant approval for the installation of the new statue by April 14.

Prominent attendees at the submission of the petition included Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, Chakali Anjaneyulu, Dandora Anjaneyulu, Dandora Hanumanthu, Congress leaders Devender and Sambashivudu, Budaga Jangam District President Ashwa Mareppa, Venkatesh, TRS leaders Anjibabu and Nakka Naresh, Muniswamy, and municipal staff.