Pilgrims return to Bhainsa safe & sound

Nirmal: A group of pilgrims from Bhainsa town who had gone on a pilgrimage in Uttar Pradesh, returned home safe and sound though they lost everything in their bus fire and also a fellow devotee.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan, the bus car-rying pilgrims from Bhainsa caught fire, and an elderly man named Silem Durupa-ti was burnt alive, and the last rites were performed there.

MLA Rama Rao Patel spoke to the local government and made arrangements to bring the remaining pilgrims to Bhainsa, who had lost everything and were in tat-ters.

The UP government gave Rs 1,500 each for the travel expenses. The pilgrims reached Bhainsa safely in two vehicles on Thursday evening. The pilgrims proceed-ed to the MLA’s residence in Bhainsa. They were in tears. They cried bitterly that they had lost someone and that they es-caped a major accident. The MLA con-soled them. He assured them that he was there to help them.

The MLA’s residence was crowded with pilgrims, family members and relatives. Everyone’s heart was touched when Si-ram Durupathi’s wife, Ellavva, wept incon-solably on losing her husband.

They made arrangements for food for the pilgrims. The pilgrims thanked the MLA. They said that the local government had supported them in every way; the district Collector, SP, local public representatives, and members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had come to their help and provided them with food and ac-commodation.

They said that after Durupathi’s funeral, they arranged vehicles for them and pro-vided financial assistance. They were moved to tears, saying that they had sur-vived the accident and that if everyone had been in the bus, their lives would have been lost.