Plan Your Route: Traffic Diversions and Restrictions in Cyberabad for Ganesh Immersion

Hyderabad: In view of the Immersion of Ganesh Idols at various tanks/lakes in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits from 15.09.2024 to 17.09.2024, the following traffic restrictions will be put in order to ensure free flow of traffic on the roads in and around the immersion locations:

IDL Lake, Kukatpally Traffic PS:

IDL Tank Road will be closed for all vehicles except Ganesh procession vehicles from the IDL Entrance to Rainbow Vista.

• Traffic Diversion point at IDL Entrance (Ashoka One Mall): Traffic coming from Moosapet & Y-Junction towards IDL lake will be diverted towards Kukatpally Bus Stop, KPHB Metro Station and JNTU.

• Traffic Diversion point at IDL Entrance (Rainbow Vistas): Traffic coming from Khaithalapur towards IDL lake will be diverted towards Anjaneya Nagar and Moosapet.

Pragathi Nagar Lake, KPHB Traffic PS:

The road Srinivasa steel to Three monkey junction will be closed for general traffic.

• Traffic coming from Gandimaisamma and Pragathi Nagar towards JNTU will be diverted at Pragathi Nagar via Nizampet Village, 191 Sy No. Colony Road, and Nizampet Road to JNTU.

• Traffic coming from JNTU towards Pragathi Nagar Colony will be diverted at Sreenivasa Steel (Tulasinagar) via Konaseema Hotel Road, Kolan Raghava Reddy Gardens, Nizampet Village, and then to Pragathi Nagar.

Gangaram Lake, RC Puram Traffic PS:

• Heavy vehicles coming from Patancheruvu will be diverted at BHEL Junction via Tara Nagar Market, Tellapur, and Gopanpally.

Kattamaisamma Tank Jeedimetla Traffic Police:

• Traffic Diversion point at Bahadurpally Junction: Heavy vehicles traveling from Gandimaisamma X Road towards Balanagar will be diverted at Bahadurpally Junction. They should take a left turn towards Dulapally Village Junction, proceed via JETL (Jeedimetla Effluent Treatment Limited), and continue on to Balanagar.

• Traffic Diversion point at Suraram Junction: Heavy vehicles traveling from Balanagar towards Gandimaisamma will be diverted at Suraram Junction. They should take a left turn towards Suraram Village, continue via Bowrampet Junction (Snake Park), and proceed to Gandimaisamma Junction.

Pathikunta Tank, Rajendranagar Traffic PS:

The road from Budwel Extension to Himayat sagar tollgate will be closed for general traffic.

• Traffic from ORR Exit 17 towards Aramghar and Attapur will be diverted through WALAMTARI U-turn, TGPA service road, Lords College, L.V. Prasad Eye Hospital, Darga Khaliz Khan Village, Kismathpur Village, and Budwel Village.

• Traffic from Pillar No. 294 (Shivarampally) and PDP Junction will be diverted through Budwel Village, Kismathpur Village, Darga Khaliz Khan Village, L.V. Prasad Eye Hospital, Lords College, TGPA Junction, and Himayathsagar Tollgate.

• Heavy goods vehicles from Gachibowli and Patancheru towards Aramghar and Attapur should avoid Exit No. 17 (Rajendranagar Toll) and instead use ORR Exit No. 16 (Shamshabad).

Hence, the commuters are requested to plan accordingly and co-operate with Traffic Police in ensuring free flow of traffic.

Jt. Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad.