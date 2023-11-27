PM Modi holds roadshow in Hyd a day before campaigning ends

Live
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Hyderabad on Monday evening as part of the BJP’s campaign for Telangana Assembly elections scheduled on November 30.
Hundreds of people were lined up along the two-km route from RTC X Roads to Kacheguda to welcome the Prime Minister.
Hundreds of people were lined up along the two-km route from RTC X Roads to Kacheguda to welcome the Prime Minister.
Enthusiastic BJP supporters were seen showering petals on Modi, who was standing in an open top vehicle waving at the crowds.
Modi, who was wearing a saffron cap, was accompanied by state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and party MP K Laxman.
At Kacheguda crossroads, Modi garlanded the statue of Savarkar
With this roadshow, Modi concluded his three-day campaign in Telangana.
Earlier in the day, he addressed public meetings in Mahabubabad and Karimnagar. Later, the Prime Minister also visited a gurudwara in Ameerpet area in the city.
He was accompanied by state BJP leaders.
Several national leaders of BJP participated in the campaign on Monday, addressing rallies or attending roadshows.
BJP National President JP Nadda held a roadshow at Jagtial and addressed meetings in Bodhan, Banswada and Jukkal.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the public meetings in Huzurabad, Peddapalli and Mancherial while Assam Chief Minister HB Sarma addressed rallies in Devarakadra, Prakal, Medak and Ibrahimpatnam.