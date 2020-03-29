PM Modi speaks to first Corona infected patient from Telangana State

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with techie Ram Teja who was the first Covid-19 case in Telangana. The techie tested positive on March 2, got treatment in Gandhi hospital and also discharged two weeks later.

Modi during his "Man Ki Baat" programme spoke over phone with Ram Teja and enquired about his experience so far after being tested positive.

The techie stated that he was very worried initially but doctors at Gandhi were very supportive and took good care of him. After recovery, he said he was advised to be in home isolation. Social distancing and washing hands properly and frequently are the key, the techie said.

Let's listen to his experiences.

Modi: Yes, Ram,

Ram: Namaste Ji

Modi: Yes Ram, Namaste

Ram: Namaste, Namaste

Modi: I have come to know that you have freed yourself from the clutches of the Coronavirus!

Ram: Yes

Modi: I wanted to talk to you. Since you just came out of the danger zone, I wanted to listen to your experience.

Ram: I am an employee in the IT sector. I had gone to Dubai for work; for meetings. It just happened willy-nilly. On my return, it began with a fever. After 4 or 5 days, doctors conducted a test for Coronavirus. It turned out positive. I was admitted to Gandhi Hospital, Government Hospital, Hyderabad,

where I recovered after 14 days and was discharged. All this was a bit scary.

Modi: You mean when you came to know of the infection?

Ram: Yes

Modi: And did you know earlier that virus was dangerous and could put you in trouble?

Ram: Yes

Modi: So, when it happened to you, what was your immediate response?

Ram: First...I was very scared, not ready to believe that it had happened. And how? Because in India, there were only two or three cases, I didn't know anything about it. When I was admitted to the hospital, they kept me in a quarantine. The first 2-3 days passed just like that. But the doctors and nurses there…

Modi: Yes!

Ram: They were very nice to me. They would call me up and talk to me and give me confidence that nothing will happen, I would be okay, they kept on saying. Twice or thrice a day, doctors would speak to me. So first I was afraid, but later I felt I was with very good people, who knew what to do. I felt I would get better.

Modi: How were family members feeling?

Ram: When I was admitted to the hospital. Everyone was under stress. Media also created some problem there. Everyone's attention was drawn to it. But yes. First, they all had to undergo a test. The result was negative, which was the biggest blessing for us, for our family and all those around me.After that, there was an improvement each day. Doctors were talking to me and informing family too.

Modi: What precautions did you take? What precautions were there for a family?

Ram: When the family first came to know, I was in quarantine. But even after quarantine, doctors told me to stay at home for 14 days…House quarantine for myself in my room. So even after coming home, I am at home mostly in my room, wearing a mask the whole day. When I come out for food, hand washing is most important.

Modi: Fine Ram! You've returned to good health. Good wishes to you and family.

Ram: Thank you.

Modi: But I want this experience of yours

Ram: Yes!

Modi: You are from the IT profession,

Ram: Yes

Modi: So make an audio and…

Ram: Yes

Modi: Share it with people, make it viral on social media. What will happen is, people will not be scared and at the same time, points on adequate care and preventive measures will easily reach people.

Ram: Yes, when I came out, I saw people feeling that being in quarantine is like being in a jail. It is not like that. Everyone should know that government quarantine is for their sake; for their families. On that, I would like to ask the maximum people to get the test done and not be afraid of quarantine. There should be no stigma attached to being on quarantine.

Modi: Fine Ram. Many good wishes to you.

Ram: Thank you, Thank you.

Modi: Thank you Bhaiyya…Thanks a lot.

Ram: Thank you.

The PM told to the people as Ram said, he followed Doctor's instructions fully when suspected of having Corona. And as a result, he is leading a healthy, normal life today. And, Modi stressed on following the doctors' advice and the health advisories during his interaction with other people who have undergone treatment for corona positive cases and health professionals from across the country.