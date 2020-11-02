Polavaram project poses big threat to Telangana: Officials

Hyderabad : The Polavaram backwaters posed a big threat to Telangana, the TS government has informed The Polavaram Project Authority which held meeting with the representatives of the two Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Hyderabad on Monday here.

Though the Telangana government was not opposed to the project, the officials also demanded the authority and the AP government to disclose the details of full reservoir levels (FRL) of Polavaram in a year time.

The TS officials told the Polavaram Authority that famous Kinnerasani project in old Khammam district will be flooded and surroundings areas will submerge when the Polavaram water levels reached FRL.

The back waters will also affect the Manuguru thermal and heavy water plants and also the famous Lord Sri Ram temple in the temple town Bhadrachalam. The officials also pointed out the total submerge area in Burgampadu will be around 45,000 acres and not 200 acres as mentioned by the project authority.

The TS government also questioned the Polavaram authority and AP government for not giving the details of time limit in maintaining FRL in the project. The officials demanded the Union government and AP to address the issue of submergence under Polavaram in Telangana.